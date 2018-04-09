Unum (UNM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Unum (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS started coverage on shares of Unum in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Unum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Unum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

Unum stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.45. 1,831,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,608. Unum has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $10,308.55, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Unum will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $266,975.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $397,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $999,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Unum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,276,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Unum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/unum-group-unm-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated.html.

Unum Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.