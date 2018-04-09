Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price

News headlines about Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Upland Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.1791931097814 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,520,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,930. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

