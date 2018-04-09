Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

