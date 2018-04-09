Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect US Foods (USFD) Share Price

Press coverage about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.6766432237053 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 351,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,679. The company has a market capitalization of $7,140.71, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 305,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $10,144,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $557,189.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,029 shares of company stock worth $21,423,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

