US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Press coverage about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.252785473129 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NYSE USFD traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $33.25. 1,202,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,140.71, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). US Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 98,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $3,279,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $557,189.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,029 shares of company stock worth $21,423,827. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

