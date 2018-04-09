USD Partners (USDP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USDP. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on USD Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised USD Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of USDP stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 20,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,303. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $283.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). USD Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 862,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

