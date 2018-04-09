Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share on Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $223.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,045.92, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $186.44 and a 1 year high of $237.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $71,242.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

