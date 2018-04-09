Short Interest in Vale SA (VALE) Drops By 5.1%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,709,827 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 98,714,003 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,755,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Vale has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $66,055.47, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. Vale had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 16.21%. research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 32,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vale-sa-vale-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.