Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 18,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,933. Valeo has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15,831.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interfaces between the driver, the vehicle, and the surrounding environment.

