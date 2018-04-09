Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.08

News coverage about Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valley National Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.020225266194 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

VLY stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $4,009.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other news, Director Peter J. Baum acquired 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,792.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

