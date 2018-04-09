Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.60.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. 1,203,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $111.07 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The firm has a market cap of $36,737.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

