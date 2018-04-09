Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petrofac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2,542.46, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

