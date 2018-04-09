ValuEngine Downgrades Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Hold

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $66.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. 1,566,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,747. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2,265.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 90,398 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Monroe Bank & Trust MI purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

WARNING: “ValuEngine Downgrades Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Hold” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/valuengine-lowers-signet-jewelers-sig-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.