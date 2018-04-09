Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 422,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,266. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,656.43, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,304 shares of company stock worth $2,425,062 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,938,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,732,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,832,000 after purchasing an additional 434,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

