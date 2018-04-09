American Vanguard (AVD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

AVD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $21.15. 160,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,816. The stock has a market cap of $618.24, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

