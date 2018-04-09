AquaVenture (WAAS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

AquaVenture stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 110,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,784. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $683,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,534,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,970,354.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 518.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

