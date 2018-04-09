ValuEngine Upgrades Caleres (CAL) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS downgraded shares of Caleres from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

CAL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. 403,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,851. Caleres has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1,494.81, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 12.96%.

In related news, insider Richard M. Ausick sold 11,890 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $413,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,524.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $611,400.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,174 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 437,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,664,000 after buying an additional 361,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,799,000 after buying an additional 138,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

