Dynamic Materials (BOOM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynamic Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynamic Materials from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

BOOM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. 106,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,127. Dynamic Materials has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $385.30, a PE ratio of 165.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Dynamic Materials had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynamic Materials will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dynamic Materials’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Dynamic Materials news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of Dynamic Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynamic Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dynamic Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dynamic Materials by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dynamic Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Dynamic Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynamic Materials Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

