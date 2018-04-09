Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22,566.41, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sandvik had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. equities research analysts predict that Sandvik will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Sandvik worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers construction equipment and tools, including breakers and demolition tools, mobile and stationary crushers and screens, rock tools, spare and wear parts, surface drill rigs, and tunneling equipment.

