ValuEngine Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to “Buy”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

USPH stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,770. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $172,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,645 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

