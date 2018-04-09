VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond (IHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:IHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

IHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,036. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

