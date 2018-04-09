Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Admiral Funds (VIOO)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Admiral Funds (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Admiral Funds worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Admiral Funds stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,458. Vanguard Admiral Funds has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

