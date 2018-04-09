Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.37. 1,086,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,325. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

