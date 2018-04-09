VectorAI (VEC2) Price Reaches $0.0018

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. VectorAI has a total market cap of $31,136.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VectorAI has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.05919400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.09489690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.01706770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.02483850 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00200403 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00608880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.02646610 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,135,717 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

