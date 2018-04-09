Vectren (VVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectren Corporation is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren’s energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to the customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren’s nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services, energy services, coal mining and energy marketing. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Vectren in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $58.00 price objective on Vectren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of VVC stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Vectren has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $5,447.42, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Vectren had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vectren by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vectren by 5.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vectren by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vectren by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vectren by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vectren (VVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vectren-vvc-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectren (VVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.