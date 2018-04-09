Vectura Group’s (VEC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase restated their overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.98) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.70) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.40) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.19) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 139.38 ($1.97).

LON:VEC traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.50 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.36).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for the treatment of airways-related diseases. The company's marketed products include Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); AirFlusal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and COPD; ADVATE for the treatment of haemophilia A; and Adept for the treatment of surgical adhesions.

