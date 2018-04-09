Vedanta Resources (VDNRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vedanta Resources (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vedanta Resources plc is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. It produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas and commercial power. The company operates primarily in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Vedanta Resources plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vedanta Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:VDNRF opened at $9.50 on Friday. Vedanta Resources has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,591.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

