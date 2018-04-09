Venator Materials (VNTR) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) by 458.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Venator Materials worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $1,863,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $4,023,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,946. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1,872.64 and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Peter R. Huntsman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $194,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $92,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

