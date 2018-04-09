Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) Price Reaches $0.0695

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Verge has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $121.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.01709130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016089 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,854,586,127 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Coinhouse, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.