Verify (CRED) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Verify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta and YoBit. In the last week, Verify has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verify has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $2,905.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,308,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verify is verify.as. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and Token Store. It is not presently possible to buy Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

