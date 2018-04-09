Verint Systems (VRNT) & Simulations Plus (SLP) Head-To-Head Review

Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems -0.58% 10.57% 4.60% Simulations Plus 23.78% 24.56% 18.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verint Systems and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 2 3 0 2.60 Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.21 -$6.63 million $1.77 22.20 Simulations Plus $24.14 million 10.96 $5.78 million $0.34 45.00

Simulations Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verint Systems. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Verint Systems does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Verint Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

