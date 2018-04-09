Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.55. 1,253,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,321. The company has a market cap of $2,385.26, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.82 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 23.26%. equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $49,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,027 shares in the company, valued at $943,880.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/verition-fund-management-llc-acquires-19354-shares-of-piedmont-office-realty-trust-inc-pdm-updated-updated-updated.html.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.