Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 73.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/verition-fund-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-xcel-energy-inc-xel-updated-updated.html.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.