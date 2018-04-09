Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,162.39, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Patterson Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In related news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $27,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

