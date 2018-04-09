China Mobile (CHL) Position Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 19.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 27.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 108,754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth $415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 61.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CHL stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186,900.22, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. China Mobile has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $1.0082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/verition-fund-management-llc-has-408000-holdings-in-china-mobile-chl-updated-updated.html.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.