Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,628 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Expedia by 11.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its stake in Expedia by 28.1% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Expedia by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,575 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Expedia by 1,169.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of Expedia to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Expedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,204. Expedia Inc has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $16,329.53, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Expedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Expedia Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

