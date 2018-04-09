Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,727.88, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

