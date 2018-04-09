Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 275,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $25,702.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $393,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,149 shares of company stock worth $1,030,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

