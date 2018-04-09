Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,065,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,576,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,316,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,637,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $149.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $23,065.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.59 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total transaction of $497,328.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

