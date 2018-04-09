Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,396 Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TEAM traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $55.90. 853,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,296. The company has a market cap of $5,437.12, a PE ratio of -1,863.33 and a beta of 2.28. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,396 Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/verition-fund-management-llc-takes-position-in-atlassian-co-plc-team-updated-updated-updated.html.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.