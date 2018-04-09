Veritiv (VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Veritiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 26.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 58.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 289,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,320. The stock has a market cap of $616.76, a P/E ratio of -37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

