Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 6,100 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,634,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,702 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,212,227,000 after purchasing an additional 636,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,865. The company has a market capitalization of $195,995.72, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

