Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,119 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,320,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 312,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 84,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.48 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $195,995.72, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

