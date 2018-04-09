Vermillion (VRML) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News stories about Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vermillion earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3176280632085 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Vermillion stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Vermillion has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vermillion-vrml-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.