Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) vs. Verso (VRS) Critical Comparison

Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veritiv and Verso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 1 4 0 0 1.80 Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veritiv presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Verso has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than Veritiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritiv and Verso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $8.36 billion 0.06 -$13.30 million ($0.85) -39.94 Verso $2.46 billion 0.23 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -21.80

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Veritiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Veritiv has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.16% 9.17% 1.91% Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Veritiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Verso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verso beats Veritiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

