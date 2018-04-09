Vertex Energy (VTNR) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) has been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vertex Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.886124483107 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 74,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,559. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 13 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest Region of the United States. It operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

