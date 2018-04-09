Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Takes $1.06 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $289,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,555. The company has a market capitalization of $121,155.33, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.16 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/vestpro-financial-partners-inc-dba-cpf-texas-invests-1-06-million-in-amgen-inc-amgn-updated.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.