Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 605 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.62) to GBX 660 ($9.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.46) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($7.56) to GBX 580 ($8.20) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Investec raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($8.20) to GBX 650 ($9.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 670.42 ($9.48).

Vesuvius stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 574.50 ($8.12). 503,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($7.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.50 ($9.10).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.54) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The company had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

