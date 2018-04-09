Vezt Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:VZT)

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Vezt token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and COSS. Over the last seven days, Vezt has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vezt has a market cap of $2.73 million and $4,395.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005430 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Vezt

VZT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,350,755 tokens. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc. The official website for Vezt is vezt.co. Vezt’s official message board is medium.com/@vezt.

Buying and Selling Vezt

Vezt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, COSS and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Vezt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vezt must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

