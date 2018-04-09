Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Viacoin has a market cap of $29.85 million and $1.77 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00019346 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01712120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,012,931 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.